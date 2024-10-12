Diversified Trust Co Makes New $309,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $524,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $25.21 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

