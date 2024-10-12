Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 646,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AESI shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

AESI opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $524,117. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

