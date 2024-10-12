Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 571,436 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 432,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $63.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

