Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

