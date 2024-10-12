Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

