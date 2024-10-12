Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,785 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,324.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after acquiring an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,196.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

