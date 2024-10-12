Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

