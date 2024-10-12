Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

