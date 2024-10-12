Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,646 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $309,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 522,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

