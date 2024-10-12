Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,092 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Woodward were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

WWD stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

