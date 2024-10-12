Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,081 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.61 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

