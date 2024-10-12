Diversified Trust Co Sells 943 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after buying an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.