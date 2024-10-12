Diversified Trust Co Takes $235,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,921 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,051,000 after purchasing an additional 874,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after purchasing an additional 672,503 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE AEM opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

