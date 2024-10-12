Diversified Trust Co Takes $256,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 324,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,366,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

