Diversified Trust Co Takes $96,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

