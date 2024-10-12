Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $134.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

