Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $94,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

