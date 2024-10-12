Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

