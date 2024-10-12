Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,493. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average of $303.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

