Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 448.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

