Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 122,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

