Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,337 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 574,470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.