Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $282.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,637. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.