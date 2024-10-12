Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

