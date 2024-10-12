Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

