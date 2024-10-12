Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 95.4% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 347,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 57,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUV opened at $9.10 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

