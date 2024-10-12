Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

JEMA stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

