Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

