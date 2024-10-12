Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 148,988 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $13,193,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

