Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,866,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,081,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

