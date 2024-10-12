Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enovis alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $40.22 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.