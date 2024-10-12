Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

