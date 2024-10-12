Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,026 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

