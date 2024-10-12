Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.25.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $205.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

