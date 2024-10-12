Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $634,000 Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $251,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

