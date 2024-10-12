Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

