Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 30,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

