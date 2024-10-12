Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

