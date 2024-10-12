Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.