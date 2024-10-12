Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after buying an additional 4,038,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $315,150,000.

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

