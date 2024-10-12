Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 273 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in HSBC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

