Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 511 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

