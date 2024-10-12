Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.