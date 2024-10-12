Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

JKHY opened at $183.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.