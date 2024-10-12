Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $819.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $744.21 and its 200-day moving average is $699.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

