Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.