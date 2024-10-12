Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $196.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

