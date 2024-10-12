Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

