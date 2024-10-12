Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,352 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBHY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 543,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3131 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.