Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DXC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

